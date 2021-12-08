WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 342,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 500,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFR. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 41.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.