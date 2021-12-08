WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.08 and last traded at $79.29. 30,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 34,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.52.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

