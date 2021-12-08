WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.08 and last traded at $79.29. 30,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 34,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.52.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

