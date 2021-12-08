Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWW. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $710,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 270,183 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

