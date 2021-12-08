Wolves of Wall Street Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,121.00 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. Wolves of Wall Street has a market capitalization of $388,043.48 and approximately $3,121.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for approximately $60.90 or 0.00120015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00044770 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.47 or 0.00219656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wolves of Wall Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolves of Wall Street and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.