Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.61

Shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.61 and traded as low as $15.50. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 143,107 shares.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Woodside Petroleum to a “buy” rating and set a $21.28 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 79,866 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

