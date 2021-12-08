Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.45

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.45 and traded as high as $33.52. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 18,726 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 158,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

