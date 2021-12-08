Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.45

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.45 and traded as high as $33.52. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 18,726 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 158,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

