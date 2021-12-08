Wootrade (WOO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $45.82 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, Wootrade has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Wootrade has a market capitalization of $356.96 million and $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wootrade coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00045063 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.72 or 0.00219914 BTC.

About Wootrade

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. The official website for Wootrade is woo.network . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Wootrade Coin Trading

