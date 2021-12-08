Wownero (WOW) Tops One Day Volume of $8,423.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $8,423.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

