Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $12.79 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion and $183.28 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $49,818.98 or 0.99713975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00049048 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00033290 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.42 or 0.00859500 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 256,790 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

