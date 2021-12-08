W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post sales of $147.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.91 million to $166.00 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $94.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $528.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $499.28 million to $558.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $615.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $638.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth $4,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 470,727 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

