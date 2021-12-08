Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Up 0.2%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €17.68 ($19.87) and last traded at €17.54 ($19.71). Approximately 15,764 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.50 ($19.66).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27, a current ratio of 24.92 and a quick ratio of 23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW)

WÃ¼stenrot & WÃ¼rttembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services to individuals and groups in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

