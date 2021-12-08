Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) General Counsel Sells $100,087.68 in Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.54. 872,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.58 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

