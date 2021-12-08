Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Betsy S. Atkins Sells 4,095 Shares

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.17. 2,833,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,577. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,866,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,084,381,000 after buying an additional 83,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after buying an additional 867,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,947,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $482,781,000 after buying an additional 66,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,223 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $161,301,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after buying an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

