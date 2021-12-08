Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.52.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.