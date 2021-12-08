Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,273 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $11,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 307,473 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,108,000 after purchasing an additional 222,630 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 150,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.77.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

