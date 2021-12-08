Xcel Energy Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.4575 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Shares of XEL traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,039,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,324. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

