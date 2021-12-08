Xend Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.17 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.80 or 0.08732471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00080778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,012.75 or 1.00196235 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002822 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.