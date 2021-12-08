XIO 1-Day Volume Tops $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One XIO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

