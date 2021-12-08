Xion Finance (XGT) Market Cap Tops $981,084.33

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. Xion Finance has a market cap of $981,084.33 and $15,833.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xion Finance has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00057971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.09 or 0.08738840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00080436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,168.56 or 1.00413668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002817 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,251,701 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.