Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on XOS in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on XOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on XOS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that XOS will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 100,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson acquired 50,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

