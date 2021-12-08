XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XOS. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50. XOS has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that XOS will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson acquired 35,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $141,173.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter worth $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter worth $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

