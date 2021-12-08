XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XOS. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on XOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on XOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. XOS has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that XOS will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 35,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $141,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George N. Mattson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth $76,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

