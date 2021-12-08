XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.69. XOS shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 4,698 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on XOS in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on XOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Get XOS alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.50.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xos Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Mattson bought 35,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $141,173.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 185,560 shares of company stock worth $738,173.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.