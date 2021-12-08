XSGD (XSGD) Market Capitalization Achieves $170.57 Million

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $170.57 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00058476 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.14 or 0.08631848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00062588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,942.29 or 1.00139475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002764 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 239,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 230,309,378 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

