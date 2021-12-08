Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.41. 37,088 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,793,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.31 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the second quarter worth $39,980,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 177.0% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 342,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 167,968 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 973.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 152,816 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter worth $915,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

