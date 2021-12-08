YAM (YAM) Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One YAM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YAM has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. YAM has a market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YAM alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00044018 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.11 or 0.00220980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YAM Profile

YAM (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YAM is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.