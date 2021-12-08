YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $90.69

Shares of YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.69 and traded as high as $99.00. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $98.84, with a volume of 13,300 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 8th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

