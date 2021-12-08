Ycash (YEC) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and $28,927.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00351700 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.45 or 0.00148709 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00092433 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000135 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002803 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,873,712 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

