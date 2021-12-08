YFValue (YFV) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.54 Million

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YFValue Coin Profile

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

