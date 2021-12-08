Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.04 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,375.13 or 0.08621417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00080096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,363.10 or 0.99243051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

