YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,545 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

NYSE:PPG opened at $166.28 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.01 and a 200 day moving average of $162.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

