YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 345 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 1.0% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,552,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

NFLX stock opened at $625.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $648.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.