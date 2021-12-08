YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,969 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $263.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.72.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

