YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,351 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,374,366 shares of company stock valued at $147,465,828. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

