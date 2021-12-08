YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 550 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,024 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.5% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Amundi bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $464.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.69 and a 200 day moving average of $420.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.