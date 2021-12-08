YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 691 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $205.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $178.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

