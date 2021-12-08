YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.37.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $365.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.