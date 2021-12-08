YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.16 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,960.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,871.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,744.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock worth $524,338,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

