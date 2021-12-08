YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 89.2% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $150.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.12 billion, a PE ratio of 138.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.