YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,321 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.8% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $649.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $635.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $613.92. The firm has a market cap of $309.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

