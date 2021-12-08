YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.1% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $132.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.37. The firm has a market cap of $234.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

