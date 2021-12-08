YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

NYSE UNP opened at $247.47 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $249.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

