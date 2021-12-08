YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.6% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 6.8% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $266.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.09. The stock has a market cap of $261.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.51, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,407,464. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.