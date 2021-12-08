YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $166.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

