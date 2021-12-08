YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.11.

Broadcom stock opened at $590.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $243.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $593.07.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

