YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,270 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.1% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $132.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.32 and a 1-year high of $134.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.