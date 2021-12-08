YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,337 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $365.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.37.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

