YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,227 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.5% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $371.34 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $374.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.05. The stock has a market cap of $234.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

