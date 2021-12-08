Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 8%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price shot up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. 4,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 547,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.72.

Get Youdao alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,720,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,813,000 after acquiring an additional 230,803 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth $19,075,000. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.