YOUengine (YOUC) Trading 177.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. One YOUengine coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00044237 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00221419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YOUC is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

